Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Gap Up to $6.10

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.10, but opened at $6.30. Equinox Gold shares last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 617,414 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 0.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQX. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,530,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,602 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 1,619.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,775,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,815 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $11,742,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $7,225,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,386 shares during the period. 38.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.