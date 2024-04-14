Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EQH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Equitable from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.42. Equitable has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $38.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.01.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Analysts forecast that Equitable will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $1,942,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 619,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,063,457.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $322,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,976,922.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $1,942,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 619,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,063,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 211,938 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,072. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Equitable by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Equitable by 9.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Equitable by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Equitable by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Equitable by 3.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

