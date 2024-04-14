Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Neogen Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Neogen in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 9th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the year. The consensus estimate for Neogen’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Neogen from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of NEOG opened at $12.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,239.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Neogen has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $24.09.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.01 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 0.17%. Neogen’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Insider Activity at Neogen

In other Neogen news, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $156,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Neogen news, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $156,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Borel bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $97,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,379.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $538,605 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Neogen in the first quarter worth about $29,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Neogen in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 416.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

