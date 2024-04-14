Equity Bancshares (EQBK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 16th. Analysts expect Equity Bancshares to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of ($3.95) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.67 million. On average, analysts expect Equity Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Equity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $32.25 on Friday. Equity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.21. The company has a market capitalization of $497.94 million, a PE ratio of 68.62 and a beta of 0.89.

Equity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 102.13%.

In related news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 6,290 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $198,575.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,801,418.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Equity Bancshares news, EVP Julie A. Huber sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $33,747.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,344.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 6,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $198,575.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,418.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,478 shares of company stock worth $268,894. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Equity Bancshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,368,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,648 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Equity Bancshares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,252,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,523,000 after acquiring an additional 58,816 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Equity Bancshares by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,177,000 after acquiring an additional 35,591 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Equity Bancshares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 461,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Equity Bancshares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,541 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

