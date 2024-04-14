Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results on Monday, April 15th.

ELS stock opened at $61.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.20. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $74.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth $203,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.15.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

