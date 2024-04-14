eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of eXp World worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in eXp World by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,424,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in eXp World by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,568,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,767 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in eXp World by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 881,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in eXp World by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,840,000 after purchasing an additional 769,969 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in eXp World by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,329,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,873,000 after purchasing an additional 700,052 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $9.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.00 and a beta of 2.29. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $25.39.

eXp World Announces Dividend

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $983.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. eXp World’s payout ratio is -333.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of eXp World from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

