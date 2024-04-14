Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $120.37 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.87 and a 200-day moving average of $106.22. The firm has a market cap of $477.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

