Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 31.9% of Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $25,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.44.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $120.37 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The firm has a market cap of $477.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.87 and its 200-day moving average is $106.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

