Financial Comparison: Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) and FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) and FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Electra Battery Materials and FREYR Battery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electra Battery Materials N/A -7.87% -4.79% FREYR Battery N/A -13.98% -11.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Electra Battery Materials and FREYR Battery, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electra Battery Materials 0 0 2 0 3.00 FREYR Battery 1 4 0 0 1.80

Valuation and Earnings

Electra Battery Materials currently has a consensus target price of $1.93, suggesting a potential upside of 337.50%. FREYR Battery has a consensus target price of $5.23, suggesting a potential upside of 180.91%. Given Electra Battery Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Electra Battery Materials is more favorable than FREYR Battery.

This table compares Electra Battery Materials and FREYR Battery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electra Battery Materials N/A N/A $9.65 million ($0.38) -1.16 FREYR Battery N/A N/A -$71.94 million ($0.51) -3.65

FREYR Battery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electra Battery Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Electra Battery Materials has a beta of 2.69, indicating that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FREYR Battery has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.9% of Electra Battery Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of FREYR Battery shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Electra Battery Materials shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.5% of FREYR Battery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Electra Battery Materials beats FREYR Battery on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain. The company was formerly known as First Cobalt Corp. and changed its name to Electra Battery Materials Corporation in December 2021. Electra Battery Materials Corporation was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

