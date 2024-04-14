Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 95 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Penumbra by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 7.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.68, for a total value of $142,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,973,126.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Arani Bose sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total value of $1,876,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,106,358.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.68, for a total transaction of $142,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,973,126.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,648 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,903 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $284.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.45.

PEN opened at $217.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 6.06. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.93 and a 52 week high of $348.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 94.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.51.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $284.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

