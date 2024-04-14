Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,076 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Block by 3,525.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,935,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,310 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter worth about $353,954,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Block during the third quarter worth about $172,001,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Block by 72.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,683,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Block by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,887,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of SQ opened at $76.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.20. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $87.52. The stock has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 452.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Block had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $165,958.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,972,782.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 363,801 shares of company stock worth $27,284,175. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

