Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,423 iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 425.4% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 216.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $69.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.79. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $57.20 and a twelve month high of $72.07.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.