Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,376 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 79.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,959,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 36.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,619,000 after acquiring an additional 646,184 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,151,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,988,000 after acquiring an additional 65,402 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,959,000 after acquiring an additional 49,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 720,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,226,000 after acquiring an additional 107,023 shares during the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KB opened at $47.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $58.52.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.21). KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

