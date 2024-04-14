Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,140 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of AEM stock opened at $61.45 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $64.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.36.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

