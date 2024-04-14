Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 368,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2,213.6% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW stock opened at $115.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.52. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $132.76. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.40.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.56.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

