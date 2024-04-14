Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in NetEase by 418.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NetEase during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in NetEase during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $92.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.47. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.79 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The firm has a market cap of $59.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.58.

NetEase Increases Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.20). NetEase had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTES shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Further Reading

