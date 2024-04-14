Financial Counselors Inc. Invests $208,000 in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,673,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,484,000 after buying an additional 920,742 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $393,329,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 865.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,807,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,773,000 after buying an additional 3,413,143 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 86,314.1% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,228,000 after buying an additional 2,294,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,219,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,484,000 after buying an additional 488,294 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SGOV opened at $100.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.46. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $100.74.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

