Financial Counselors Inc. Invests $273,000 in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 442.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 403,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 329,279 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth $439,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OIA stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average is $6.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0291 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

