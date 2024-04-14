Financial Counselors Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,816.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of DFAE opened at $24.51 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

