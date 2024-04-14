Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 1,414 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,031 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DVN. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $53.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.84 and its 200 day moving average is $45.74. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $56.19.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.