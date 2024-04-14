Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 933 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $129.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.46. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $141.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

