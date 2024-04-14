Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ IEF opened at $92.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.58. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $100.80.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
