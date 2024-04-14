First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter.

First Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FBSI opened at $24.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.66. First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous annual dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 1.21%. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 12.87%.

About First Bancshares

First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Stockmens Bank that provides banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southern Missouri, eastern Colorado, and southwestern Nebraska. It accepts various deposit products. The company also offers real estate loans, including one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural real estate loans, and home equity loans; and non-real estate loans, such as commercial business, agricultural business, and consumer loans.

