Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Cuts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,674 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.6% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its stake in Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $275.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.13 and a 200 day moving average of $261.69. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.14 and a 1 year high of $290.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,511 shares of company stock worth $15,131,081 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.87.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

