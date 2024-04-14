Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX – Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.65 and last traded at $30.68. 1,897 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 4,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.19.

Freedom Day Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $93.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day moving average is $28.43.

About Freedom Day Dividend ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Freedom Day Dividend ETF (MBOX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks dividend growth by selecting US-listed companies the advisor believes to have the greatest potential to provide rising dividends over time. MBOX was launched on May 5, 2021 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Day Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom Day Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.