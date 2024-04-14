Fulton Financial (FULT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $271.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Fulton Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ FULT opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $17.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average is $14.83.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fulton Financial

Institutional Trading of Fulton Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $29,379,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,821,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,379 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,285,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,117,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,047 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 14.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,853,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.