Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGFPP) Shares Up 1.4%

Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.73 and last traded at $17.73. 800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.49.

Fundamental Global Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.26.

Fundamental Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.28%.

Fundamental Global Company Profile

Fundamental Global Inc engages in reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management business. The company offers initial public offering services. It also offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance services. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Ballantyne Strong, Inc and changed its name to FG Group Holdings Inc in December 2022.

