FY2024 EPS Estimates for Alkermes plc Reduced by Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Alkermes in a report released on Tuesday, April 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will earn $2.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.30. The consensus estimate for Alkermes’ current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.78 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ALKS. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.55. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $33.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,955,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,304,000 after buying an additional 2,288,185 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,621,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,553,000 after purchasing an additional 197,079 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,241,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,467,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,413,000 after purchasing an additional 556,097 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 10,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $292,717.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alkermes announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

