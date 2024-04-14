FY2024 EPS Estimates for Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGC) Boosted by HC Wainwright

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGC – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Victoria Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will earn $1.11 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.02.

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$96.42 million for the quarter.

Separately, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Victoria Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

