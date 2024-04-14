Garland Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Garland Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 3.5% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVX opened at $158.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.14. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $172.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $295.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Several analysts have commented on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.60.

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

