Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 119 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $504,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 699,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,308,000 after acquiring an additional 23,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 779,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,095,000 after acquiring an additional 137,861 shares in the last quarter.

IUSG stock opened at $116.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.49. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $118.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

