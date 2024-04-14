Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $471,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Sebold Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $446,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPF opened at $60.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.98. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $64.32.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RSPF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

