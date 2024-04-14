Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,667 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 547.8% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 82,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 69,605 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 663,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,355,000 after purchasing an additional 58,198 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 142,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,867,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,927 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 155,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.6 %

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.91. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $34.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.71%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

