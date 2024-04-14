Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 814 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HIG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,618,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,742,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,142,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,631,000 after buying an additional 1,083,420 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 324.6% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 938,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,418,000 after buying an additional 717,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 722.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,367,000 after buying an additional 665,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 4,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total value of $384,816.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,135,150.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 4,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $384,816.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,135,150.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 8,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $784,493.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,715 shares of company stock worth $22,789,138 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.94.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $97.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $103.64.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

