Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.72

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.72 and traded as high as $3.59. Genetic Technologies shares last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 41,823 shares traded.

Genetic Technologies Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72.

Institutional Trading of Genetic Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genetic Technologies stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE – Free Report) by 5,054.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 548,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537,734 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC owned about 2.85% of Genetic Technologies worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Genetic Technologies

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive genetic testing and risk assessment tools to help physicians manage people's health in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, EasyDNA and GeneType/Corporate.

