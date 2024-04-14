Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.50.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GMAB
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genmab A/S
Genmab A/S Trading Down 1.6 %
Genmab A/S stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.48. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $42.99.
Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $675.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.14 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Genmab A/S Company Profile
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Genmab A/S
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.