Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 21.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,187,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,210,000 after buying an additional 1,420,915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,799,000 after buying an additional 86,571 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,952,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,433,000 after buying an additional 283,031 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 11.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,484,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,580,000 after buying an additional 347,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,333,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,618,000 after acquiring an additional 183,578 shares during the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.48. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $675.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.14 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

