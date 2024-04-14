Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,382 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,187,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,799,000 after acquiring an additional 86,571 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,952,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,433,000 after purchasing an additional 283,031 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,484,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,580,000 after purchasing an additional 347,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,333,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,618,000 after purchasing an additional 183,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Price Performance

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $29.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.48. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $675.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.14 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GMAB shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

