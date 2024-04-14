GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 335,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,185,000 after purchasing an additional 150,157 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,080,000. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in Entegris by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 66,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Entegris by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 522,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,832,000 after acquiring an additional 159,368 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENTG. Craig Hallum raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.64.

ENTG stock opened at $132.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 111.66 and a beta of 1.32. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.37 and a 12-month high of $146.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.87.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.95 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.61%.

In other news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $2,379,995.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,605.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael Besnard sold 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.78, for a total value of $1,719,925.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,721.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $2,379,995.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,605.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,082 shares of company stock worth $5,606,849 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

