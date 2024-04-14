Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOODN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.
Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance
Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.37. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $24.66.
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile
