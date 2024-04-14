Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOODO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on May 31st

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.
Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GOODO opened at $19.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.91. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $20.48.
About Gladstone Commercial
