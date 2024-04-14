Gladstone Land Co. (LAND) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 31st

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0466 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Gladstone Land has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Gladstone Land has a dividend payout ratio of -193.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

LAND stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.83. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $17.48.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Gladstone Land in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

