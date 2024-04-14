Gladstone Land Co. (LANDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on May 31st

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Gladstone Land has raised its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years.

Gladstone Land Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LANDO opened at $20.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.31. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $24.23.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

