Gladstone Land Co. (LANDP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on May 31st

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.
Gladstone Land has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Gladstone Land Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $21.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.92.
Gladstone Land Company Profile
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.
