Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC) Trading Down 0.8%

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.10 and last traded at $11.10. 3 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 9 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTAC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,085,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after acquiring an additional 630,500 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $3,499,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $3,181,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $1,439,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,206,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after acquiring an additional 141,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

