Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,575 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $8,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 261.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 517.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $44.08 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $39.26 and a twelve month high of $69.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.22.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

