Guardion Health Sciences (GHSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th.

Guardion Health Sciences Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ GHSI opened at $7.90 on Friday. Guardion Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.86. The company has a market cap of $10.11 million, a P/E ratio of 71.82 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Guardion Health Sciences alerts:

Institutional Trading of Guardion Health Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHSI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Guardion Health Sciences by 795.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,226,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,977,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Guardion Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardion Health Sciences in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guardion Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Guardion Health Sciences

About Guardion Health Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, a clinical nutrition company, develops and distributes clinically supported nutrition, medical foods, and dietary supplements in North America and Europe, and Internationally. The company offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guardion Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardion Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.