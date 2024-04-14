Hancock Whitney (HWC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 16th. Analysts expect Hancock Whitney to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $308.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hancock Whitney to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $42.56 on Friday. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $31.02 and a 52-week high of $49.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.54 and a 200-day moving average of $42.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HWC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hancock Whitney news, COO D Shane Loper sold 17,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $828,068.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 9,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $464,757.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,996.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO D Shane Loper sold 17,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $828,068.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,225 shares of company stock worth $1,634,014 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth about $42,279,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth about $38,143,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth about $22,744,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,218,000 after acquiring an additional 596,516 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 183.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 442,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,616,000 after acquiring an additional 286,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Read More

