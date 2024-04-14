Hanno Damm Sells 34,319 Shares of Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST) Stock

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report) insider Hanno Damm sold 34,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.43), for a total transaction of £65,892.48 ($83,397.65).
Hanno Damm also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 19th, Hanno Damm sold 140,234 shares of Trustpilot Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.66), for a total transaction of £294,491.40 ($372,726.74).
Trustpilot Group Price Performance
TRST opened at GBX 189.40 ($2.40) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 191.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 151.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.23, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.56. Trustpilot Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 62.45 ($0.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 234.80 ($2.97). The stock has a market capitalization of £782.28 million, a PE ratio of 18,940.00 and a beta of 1.03.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRST
About Trustpilot Group
Trustpilot Group plc engages in the development and hosting of an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, as well as provides consumers with the opportunity to recommend businesses, products, services, and locations based on their experiences; and businesses to showcase their trustscore.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Trustpilot Group
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Trustpilot Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustpilot Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.