Hanno Damm Sells 34,319 Shares of Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST) Stock

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report) insider Hanno Damm sold 34,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.43), for a total transaction of £65,892.48 ($83,397.65).

Hanno Damm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, Hanno Damm sold 140,234 shares of Trustpilot Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.66), for a total transaction of £294,491.40 ($372,726.74).

TRST opened at GBX 189.40 ($2.40) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 191.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 151.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.23, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.56. Trustpilot Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 62.45 ($0.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 234.80 ($2.97). The stock has a market capitalization of £782.28 million, a PE ratio of 18,940.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 160 ($2.03) to GBX 200 ($2.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 190 ($2.40) to GBX 250 ($3.16) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Trustpilot Group plc engages in the development and hosting of an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, as well as provides consumers with the opportunity to recommend businesses, products, services, and locations based on their experiences; and businesses to showcase their trustscore.

