Hannover Rück SE (HVRRY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 7th

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, April 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.7906 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This is an increase from Hannover Rück’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Hannover Rück Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $40.82 on Friday. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $48.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.21. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.69.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Europe, the United States, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance; and Life & Health Reinsurance segments.

