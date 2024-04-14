Hannover Rück SE (HVRRY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 7th

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, April 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.7906 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This is an increase from Hannover Rück’s previous dividend of $0.13.
Hannover Rück Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $40.82 on Friday. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $48.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.21. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.69.
About Hannover Rück
