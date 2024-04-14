HC Wainwright Comments on BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCTX)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.55) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.20). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BriaCell Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.39) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.
BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.51).
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCTX. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 66,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 31,450 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 616,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 209,468 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,481,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.
